PALM BAY, Fla. (WESH/CNN) – A Florida woman is accused of keeping a child with autism in a cage.
Melissa Doss, 42, is charged with three counts of child neglect and one count of child abuse after a neighbor called 911 to report a child climbed over their privacy fence and was on their screened-in patio. Police said the girl was non-verbal and has severe autism.
When officers went to Doss’ home she refused to let them inside. She also said she did not know the child had escaped from the home. Later the same day, the girl was back at the neighbor’s home and police were called. According to police, when they talked to Doss a second time, she stated, “if you saw the inside of my resident, DCF [would be called].”
The next day a child protective investigator went to the home. The investigator learned Doss and another child shared a bed. Next to their bed was a homemade cage made of metal and wood that had a blanket and pillow inside. Doss allegedly told police she puts the girl in the cage at night to sleep and then lets her out in the morning after she screams.
Police reported deplorable conditions within the home, including smells of feces and urine. Parts of the home’s roof were gone, there was mold throughout the building and no working bathrooms. Doss told Palm Bay police they go to the bathroom in a bucket and then throw the waste in the backyard.
Doss was given a $20,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.