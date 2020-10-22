PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFTS/CNN) – The Pinellas County Sheriff in Florida is investigating a report of armed voter intimidation at a St. Petersburg early voting location.
Election officials told WFTS that two people were camped outside an early voting site on First Avenue North and one of them had a gun.
"I was told by the sheriff's office, after his deputies did their investigation, is that these persons claimed or said that they were hired by the Trump campaign. Again, I'm not going to speculate to that,” said Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus.
Marcus said the pair set up a tent outside the no-solicitation zone. Both people claimed they worked for a private security company. They were each reportedly wearing a uniform.
"Does this sound like attempts at voter intimidation?” reporter Ryan Smith asked Marcus.
“If anyone comes to us with that feeling then we are going to react,” responded Marcus.
According to Marcus, the pair, who have not been identified by police, packed up when a deputy arrived, and said they’d be back the next day.
"We're going to ensure that our voters feel safe going to vote and cast ballots in this election,” Marcus said.
A spokeswoman for the Trump campaign said, “the campaign did not hire these individuals nor did the campaign direct them to go to the voting location.”
