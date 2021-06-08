PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WPLG/KMOV.com/CNN) -- A Florida high school paused distribution of their yearbook over pages about the Black Lives Matter movement.
West Broward High School’s yearbook came out last week, but on Friday students were told to stop selling and distributing the books due to what they consider censorship based on racist complaints. On pages 16 and 17 of The Edge, the student-run yearbook at the school, are images showing students participating in the Black Lives Matter movement and its history, as well as the names of those who have died in police-involved incidents.
Edge Yearbook Co-Editor-in-Chief Elise Twitchell said they were told the story was not objective because it didn’t include a conversation about Blue Lives Matter. But, she said, Black Lives Matter was an event, a movement in which students participated, so it had to be documented.
“We just didn’t feel that including anything beyond Black Lives Matter was appropriate because we thought that it took away from the purpose of the page,” said West Broward High School Yearbook Teacher David Fleischer.
After reviewing the content, the school district said yearbook sales and distribution could resume.
“I know that their intent was to do the right thing, I’m just not sure that their execution was necessarily appropriate,” said Fleischer.
