ORANGE COUNTY, Fl. (WESH/CNN) – A Florida school board fired an employee for refusing to wear a mask.
Tempers flared during Tuesday night’s Orange County School Board meeting, despite new rules implemented to try and keep the peace. Most of the disruption came as the board discussed potentially firing a school employee for refusing to wear a mask.
"I would like to remind this board that none of you are medical experts. I do not request your permission to make medical decisions for myself,” said one attendee.
The board did ultimately fire the employee, and at least four people were escorted out by police during the discussion.
"This is Nazi Germany. All y'all are some Nazis. You too," a commenter said to the board.
"Is this Nazi Germany? Is this the Holocaust? Of course not. This is looking out for each other. This is what we do in this country. This is what makes us great,” replied School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs.
The school board hoped putting in stricter time limits, seating arrangements and banning signs would quash any flareups but many people, most of whom were there opposing the district’s mask mandate, still took the opportunity to voice their dissent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.