JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WJXT/CNN/WFOX) – A pastor at a Florida church is blaming vaccine misinformation after seven parishioners died of COVID-19.
Impact Church Senior Pastor George Davis is praying for higher vaccination rates among church members after otherwise healthy parishioners died from COVID-19 over a 10-day period. The pastor said none of them were vaccinated.
"We experienced six people as of last week in a 10-day stretch that have passed away form COVID. Four were under the age of 35. And then actually yesterday we had a seventh person pass away,” he said. “These are all people that we care about and love dearly. One young man I knew since he was a toddler. So, it was really difficult. Young man in the prime of his life who still had plans to be married and live out a full life."
What frustrates Pastor Davis the most is all the misinformation about vaccines that many in his congregation believe.
"When you get injected the government is putting a tracking device inside of you and they're watching your every move. That people are dying at record numbers and it's just not being reported. I literally had someone here tell me recently that there's as many people in the hospitals here in Jacksonville that are struggling in the ICU units who are vaccinated as there are unvaccinated,” Pastor Davis said of some of the misinformation he has heard.
A CNN analysis of CDC data suggests more than 99.99% of those who are fully vaccinated are avoiding hospitalization and death. Pastor Davis, his wife and three children have all received the COVID-19 vaccine. He’s also delivered a strong pro-vaccine massage from the pulpit.
"I don't believe that doctors and scientists, no matter how much schooling they go through, I don't believe that they can come up with cures and fixes for the body without a divine presence, God almighty, giving them that wisdom and giving them that insight to figure it out,” he said.
Impact Church has held two vaccination drives. The most recent one took place Sunday at the church, which made it easier for those who came to pray to get vaccinated too. Despite the pastor’s efforts, some parishioners are still refusing the vaccine.
