LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WBBH/CNN) – Two students in Florida are accused of plotting a mass shooting at their middle school.
A teacher at Harns Marsh Middle School received a tip that a student had a gun on campus. When deputies searched the student’s backpack, they found a map of the school that had security cameras circled.
After searching the school, deputies went to the homes of 13-year-old Conner Pruitt and 14-year-old Phillip Byrd. Investigators reportedly found several knives and a gun.
"They were planning this; they might have been planning this all summer just waiting for school to open. My kid could have been a child who got hurt or any kid,” a resident said.
Deputies were able to put a stop to a potential tragedy by putting the two teens in handcuffs. Investigators said Pruitt and Byrd did their research.
"Detectives learned the students took an interest in the Columbine High School shooting. They were extensively studying to learn more about the incident and the shooters,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
Deputies said the duo had mapped out the school and circled each security camera on campus. They are both charged with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting. Police said they have responded to both homes nearly 80 times between the two of them.
