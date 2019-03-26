TROY, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A Florida man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for crossing state lines to have sex with a 13-year-old Illinois girl.
31-year-old Emmanuel Abdon (then 30) traveled from Florida to Troy on January 13, 2018 to meet the victim at her home.
He had initially met the girl on Snapchat in December of 2017, telling her he was 24, and from then until January had attempted to persuade her to have sex with him in text conversations and Facetime chats.
Authorities say Abdon knew the girl was emotionally vulnerable at that time.
Abdon reportedly arrived at the girl’s home when her parents were gone, and met her in the driveway. Court documents state he left and returned a second time, having rented a motel room about a mile away from her home.
During their second meeting, Abdon reportedly presented the middle-schooler with a pack of Swisher Sweets cigars, a lighter, some jewelry, and a sex toy.
At this point her 14-year-old friend became suspicious of why Abdon was traveling from Florida to meet a 13-year-old and told her foster mother about the incident.
Her mother contacted Troy police, who began an investigation and were able to take Abdon into custody when he returned to the victim’s home a third time.
He was arrested in her driveway.
During a voluntary, videotaped statement, Abdon eventually admitted receiving nude pictures of the victim and knowing that she was underage before he traveled to Illinois to meet her. Text messages recovered from the victim’s phone revealed sexually explicit texts she had received from Abdon. The investigation further revealed that Abdon was planning to have the victim sneak out of her house and meet him for sex in his hotel room later that night.
He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $44,000 in restitution to the girl’s family
