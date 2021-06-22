CORAL GABLES, FL (WFOR/CBS NEWSPATH) -- A small single-family house stands in the middle of a huge construction project in Coral Gables, Florida.
The $600 million commercial development is the largest in the city’s history. The homeowner said his home carries priceless sentimental value and he won’t sell it, no matter the noise, rubble or price.
"The house is my soul, so what good is it to, you know, sell your soul for all the money in the world?" asked Orlando Capote.
The home in the middle of a construction zone now engulfed by the most mega commercial development in Coral Gables history belongs to Capote, who refuses to move out of his little home because he says there is a sentimental tie.
"This house is like a hard drive, ok? As I look around, as I live in it, as I move through it, I relive a lot of memories that I could not find in another house,” he said.
Capote said when his father came from Cuba, he worked double to buy this home for their family. That was back in 1989. He would spend majority of his time outside the mango trees with his mother and father, who he later cared for. In 2005, his father passed away. In 2020, he lost his mother, who had callously told him she did not want to sell their family treasure.
"I don't want to roll the dice. I don't want to take a gamble. So, the memories are worth more,” he said.
For the past six years, Orlando has refused more than 60 offers to sell to developers, real estate agents or flippers who made offers up to $900,000 for the two bedroom, two bathroom, 1,300 square foot home.
Capote said the city has broken violations as he is now engulfed by the upcoming plaza development. The city of Coral Gables maintains that no laws have been broken and the fire code has not been violated. They told the Miami Herald “the issues have been extensively reviewed and investigated.”
"You can see some of the debris that's already falling on the site, which would not happen if the buildings were actually 35 feet high or at least 50 feet away.”
While his house still stands, Capote said he is not going anywhere. The Coral Gables man said parent’s memories still linger in the house. "I don't feel alone in the house. Maybe they are. Maybe they are."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.