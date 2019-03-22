ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It turns out there's a "Florida Man" in all of us.
A new social media challenge is encouraging people to look up what version of Florida Man they are based on their birthdays.
Florida Man has become shorthand for a unique brand of news story mined from the Sunshine State that usually involves guns, drugs, booze or reptiles.
The challenge asks people to run their birthday and "Florida Man" through a search engine to find out which Florida Man headline pops up. Then, like all good things, they must post the result on social media.
The challenge has become a social media sensation, which isn't surprising since the idea of Florida Man crept into the nation's consciousness with the @_FloridaMan Twitter account.
