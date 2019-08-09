GIBSONTON, Fl. (CNN) -- A man was arrested in Florida for driving a golf cart into a Walmart and injuring a number of people.
The Hillsborough county sheriff's office says the incident began when Michael Hudson blocked the entrance to walmart's liquor store with the golf cart and demanded to talk to a manager.
When deputies arrived to talk to him instead --- they say Hudson took off to the store's main entrance --- with people running to avoid being hit. The golf cart was driven into the store -- with deputies running behind on foot.
Officials say Hudson hit several people before crashing into the checkout area.
He was hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital.
Officials say he faces multiple charges -- including aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and aggravated battery. A few people were hurt in the incident --- they were treated at the scene but did not need to be hospitalized.
