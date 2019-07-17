GILCHRIST CO., Fla. (KMOV.com) -- A Florida man is accused of a brutal attack on a man he caught having sex with his wife.
According to the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Alex Bonilla broke into his wife's lover's home in Bell, west of Gainesville, on Sunday morning.
Two children were present as he forced him into a bedroom at gunpoint, tied him up and cut off his penis with scissors.
Bonilla ran off with the severed penis.
Police finally caught up to Bonilla a couple hours later and they say he told them he'd caught the man sleeping with his wife a couple months ago.
The victim is in the hospital and is doing okay.
Police haven't said whether or not they have found his missing body part.
Bonilla was arrested on charges including aggravated assault. His bond is set at $1.25 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.