CLEARWATER, Fl. (CNN/KMOV.com) – A Florida homeowner got an unexpected surprise in their kitchen.
The Clearwater Police Department said officers and a trapper were called to the home to capture the 11-foot uninvited visitor after he was found.
According to officers, the gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen.
There were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.