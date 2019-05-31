Alligator in kitchen

The 11-foot alligator in the Florida kitchen.

CLEARWATER, Fl. (CNN/KMOV.com) – A Florida homeowner got an unexpected surprise in their kitchen.

The Clearwater Police Department said officers and a trapper were called to the home to capture the 11-foot uninvited visitor after he was found.

According to officers, the gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen.

There were no injuries.

