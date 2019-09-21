ORLANDO, Fla. (KMOV.com) – A Florida grandmother is demanding answers after her 6-year was put in handcuffs and thrown in jail.
Meralyn Kirkland says her granddaughter Kaia was arrested after she threw a tantrum like any other child would. Kirkland says she got a call from her granddaughter’s school Thursday saying she kicked someone, and that she was being charged and taken to a juvenile detention center by officers.
"No 6-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them, and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, have a mug shot taken,” said Kirkland.
The school resource officer who arrested her is now under investigation for the arrest and for a separate arrest of an 8-year-old at the school.
