MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Florida Georgia Line is canceling its upcoming “I Love My Country Tour 2021,” which included a stop in St. Louis.
The group was supposed to appear at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on October 16. but is calling off the tour due to rising COVID-19 cases.
“There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy, and making memories together,” said group member Tyler Hubbard. "We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”
