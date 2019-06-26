ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 10-year-old from Florida who vowed to run a mile for every fallen officer this year hit the pavement for a fallen North County Police Cooperative officer Tuesday night.
Previously, Zechariah made a vow to run one mile for every officer and firefighter who dies in the line of duty in 2018 and 2019. Tuesday night, he ran while carrying the Blue Line Flag for Officer Michael Langsdorf, who was fatally shot in Wellston Sunday afternoon while responding to a call for a bad check.
Read: Man charged in 'execution' of North County Cooperative officer
The run was streamed live on Zechariah’s Facebook page ‘Running for Heroes,’ during which he was joined by other officers.
Zechariah’s runs are also to raise money for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which works to support first responders and service members.
Click here for more details about Zechariah's runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.