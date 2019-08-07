Sanford, FL (WFTX) -- A Florida boy who called 911 to report he was hungry and wanted a pizza got a lesson in proper emergency call etiquette, but he also got a pie.
The Sanford Police Department said in a Facebook post the hungry grade-schooler called 911 last Friday.
Three officers went to the home.
The boy's older sister told them they were fine, and her brother had used the phone without her knowledge.
The officers explained the 9-1-1 system is only for emergencies.
Then they went to Pizza Hut and brought a large pizza back to the house.
