PONTOON BEACH, Ill. IKMOV.com) -- Tributes are pouring in across the country for fallen Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins.

Officer Timmins, 36, was shot and killed at a Speedway gas station while approaching a suspected stolen vehicle Tuesday morning. A suspect has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting.

Zechariah dedicated a Wednesday night run around his Florida school to Officer Timmins. During the mile-long run, the 12-year-old was carrying a Blue Line Flag, which will be sent to the officer’s family along with a handwritten note.

Locally, Duke Bakery donated half of their Wednesday sales to BackStoppers. The business told News 4 they saw four to five times as many customers as normal. They plan to sell a brownie Saturday that will have 100% of its proceeds donated.

At Shirts Galore and More in Pontoon Beach, a percentage of their sales Wednesday went to the Timmins family. Throughout the day, the company raised more than $5,000 for the family.

A gofundme page has been created to help the family of Officer Timmins. BackStoppers is also assisting the family.