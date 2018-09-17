ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- In the wake of Hurricane Florence, millions of evacuees are finding safe places to stay across the nation.
That includes a North Carolina woman and her three children now staying with friends in St. Peters.
Loretta Schaefer and her family left within hours of the evacuation order issued last week, and arrived in St. Peters Sunday night. Now, she’s worried they may not have a home to go back to.
“The pictures I've seen, it's catastrophic. It's devastating,” she said.
Schaefer says she's watching news coverage of the hurricane and keeping in touch with neighbors back home. Her husband stayed behind with his job working for a security company but she packed up the three children and the dogs and made their way north.
“I've been through hurricanes before where it was just me and thought, ‘I'm okay without power, I can do this,’” she said. “Then I thought, ‘This is really gonna suck with three kids. Do I want to put them through that?’”
Schaefer's home is in Richlands, North Carolina, 26 miles from the coast. But the streets in her neighborhood are filled with floodwaters and the roadway near her home has partially collapsed.
“These roads are destroyed. I don't know how we are going to get back,” she said.
Schaefer added the most difficult part of everything she's been dealing with has been accepting help from others. A restaurant knocked down the price of her meal when they found she was fleeing the coast.
A stranger at a gas station paid for her gas.
“I'm like, ‘I can't find my wallet,’ she's like, ‘What do you need?’” Schaefer recalled. “I'm trying to get gas and she's like, ‘I got it.’ What? [I asked her to give me her address so I could pay her back]. She's like, ‘No I've got it.' That was so hard for me."
Now, with an uncertain future, she’s finding strength in the kindness of strangers.
“I had so many people praying for me that I hadn't met. Their friends, their co-workers and that's really where my strength came from,” she said.
