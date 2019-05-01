GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Mississippi River will reach the highest levels since the Flood of 1993 in Grafton and business owners are already packing up to prevent damage.
READ: Major flood levels expected along the Mississippi River as rain continues
“We’re pretty flood proof, we put the doors up and become part of the river,” said Peter Allen at The Loading Dock in Grafton.
The business spent 12 hours packing up the popular restaurant and music venue. They expect to have up to three feet of water inside the bar area by the time the river crests. The Mississippi in Grafton is expected to crest on Monday at 32 feet.
Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) already placed barricades along Route 100/River Road in preparations for the road to flood. The city of Grafton will likely be closed to all non-local traffic by the weekend. IDOT says they could close Route 100 as early as Thursday.
“When the signs say closed to local traffic, we really mean to local traffic only because cars going through it, send wake into homes and businesses causing additional damage. In the previous floods, we had people ignore the barricades and there were a couple of water rescues that had to be made,” said Mayor Rick Eberlin.
Below is a list of roads that IDOT says it expects to close due to flooding:
“In the next 48 hours, we expect several additional closures: IL 96/100 junction in Calhoun County, IL 100 from Alton to north of Grafton, IL 100 from the Joe Page Bridge to Pike County, SB US 67 in West Alton, Missouri, US 67 @ IL 100 in Alton, Kaskaskia Street in Chester, andIL 3 from Mary’s River to Cora in Randolph County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.