ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- High water and flooding has caused Route B in St. Charles to shut down Saturday afternoon.
Both directions of the road from Route C to Seeburge Road are currently closed, according to MoDOT. The roadway borders the Mississippi River and the Dardenne Creek.
It is unknown how long the roadway will be closed.
On Thursday, Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency due to the worsening flood conditions along the Missouri and Mississippi River systems. A mandatory evacuation was issued for parts of western Missouri as the water continues to rise
