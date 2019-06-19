MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- MoDOT will close Route 141 near Earth City due to flooding.
Crews will close the northbound lanes at Creve Coeur Airport Road.
Earlier this week, floodwaters started rising on Route 141 at the intersection of Sport Port Road, forcing crews to close traffic to one lane in each direction. Since then, floodwaters have continued to rise onto the road.
Drivers on northbound Route 141 will still be able to access the Creve Coeur Airport.
Drivers' suggest detour for northbound is taking westbound Route 364 to Route 94 or eastbound Route 364 to I-270.
