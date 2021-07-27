ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The 2021 Bicentennial Katy Trail Ride has been canceled.
The ride was scheduled to take place on Aug. 7 and included 200 cyclists covering 200 miles to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial. One group of 100 cyclists was set to leave from St. Charles and ride to North Jefferson. Another group of 100 cyclists would go from Windsor to North Jefferson.
Due to flooding along the Missouri River and Katy Trail State Park, Missouri State Parks canceled the ride. Nearly 100 miles of the Katy Trail State Park have been damaged by recent flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.