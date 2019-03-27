ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Flooding is forcing organizers to adjust the route for the Go! St. Louis Marathon.
High water on Lenore K Sullivan Boulevard means the finish line is moving. Runners will now complete the race at Market and 14th Street, next to the Soldier’s Memorial.
Routes for the marathon, half marathon, marathon relay and 10 K will have to be adjusted.
To view the new route, click here.
