WEST ALTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The busiest week of the year for firework businesses has arrived, but continued flooding is making doing businesses difficult.
Captain Jim’s Fireworks in West Alton does 80 percent of their business leading up to July 4. Two days ago, floodwaters dropped enough for employees to get into the garage.
Water had been up to the top of the roof. Employees are hopeful the rest of the water goes down in a day or two.
The good news is that they were able to move all the fireworks to higher ground. Fireworks are half off until the stand re-opens.
Employees want everyone to know that they are open and ready to help people celebrate Independence Day.
