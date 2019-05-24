GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Some business owners in Grafton are desperate for tourists to show up this Memorial Day weekend.
But flooding has again closed some roads and shops.
"This is round three. We haven't even seen the water go back into its beds since probably February, March," said Patti O'Hair, owner of O'Hair Salon and Spa, as well as the Grafton Inn.
Some of her lodging customers are canceling because of the flood.
"Some of businesses are just hanging on by a thread. This is living in a river town," said O'Hair.
It's also been a tough season for the Loading Dock. Floodwaters forced it to close earlier this month, but they were hoping to be back up and running for the holiday weekend.
"Move back in, get everything cleaned up, crank it out to open this weekend and then we got the call in the middle of the day saying the river was coming back up this weekend," said Devin McIntire, who usually works at the Loading Dock but is picking up shifts down the road at the Bloody Bucket Saloon, which remains open.
In a town that leans on tourists, locals are trying to get the word out that they are still welcome.
"Bring your wallet! Still come! There is still a lot to do. Gift shops are open, some restaurants open," said O'Hair.
It's just a little harder to get here with the detours.
According to the National Weather Service, the river might not crest until early June and it could stay high for days. Any additional rain will make the flooding even worse.
The town's mayor, Rick Eberlin, says the water needs to drop to 24.5 ft before all ferries and all roads will be open. But he is hoping visitors will take detours to get to the river town in the meantime.
