ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The city of Alton rushed to put sandbags around downtown Friday ahead of possibly more flooding as the Mississippi continues rising.
The water has already flooded two businesses' basements, including Morrison's Irish Pub.
"We rented out a large U-Haul. We took everything out of there from the kitchen stove, refrigerator, all the machines," owner Mary Morrison said.
Morrison guesses the water level got up to about seven feet in her basement. She said it's the fifth time her family's restaurant has flooded in less than four years of them owning it.
"You're always nervous because things happen, pumps fail, walls fail, all kinds of things can happen," Morrison said.
A pump is running 24/7 out of their restaurant's basement to get the water out. She was forced to close Thursday and expects to remain closed for at least another week.
This comes right at the start of one of the busiest weekends for downtown Alton.
"We expect 7,500 to 10,000 people," Mac Lenhardt said, owner of Mac's Time Out Lounge.
He is organizing the annual Derby party, which includes live music in the street. Flooding has not forced him to make any changes to the event.
"It will either hurt us or help us. We don't know," Lenhardt said.
He is more concerned with his neighbors, like Morrison's, that typically open early for the Derby party and Cinco De Mayo.
"We worry a lot about our employees," Morrison said. "We have employees that this is their income and they're not generating any income right now."
The Mississippi is expected to crest Monday evening.
