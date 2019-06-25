ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Recent flooding has forced some events scheduled for the Alton Amphitheater and nearby Riverfront Park to be canceled or moved.
The June 29 BBQ, Bikes & Blues event has been canceled, the amphitheater announced Tuesday. In addition, the June 30 International SUNday activity at the Amphitheater will now take place July 28 from noon to 5 p.m.
“Even though the floodwaters have mostly receded, the Amphitheater grounds require significant cleanup. More than $50,000 in damage has been identified with that number likely to increase,” Robert Stephan, Amphitheater Commission Chairman said.
In addition, the fireworks on July 3 will go off as planned at 9:30 p.m. but will be moved to the old Great Central lot. Due to the location change, parking in the Argosy lot on Henry Street will be restricted.
“We will work hard over the coming weeks and have the Amphitheater in great condition for the Food Truck Festival, Jazz and Wine Festival, Alton Expo and Nelly concert,” Stephan noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.