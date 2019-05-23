(KMOV.com) - St. Louis-area businesses are getting hit with another round of flooding ahead of one of the busiest weekends of the year.
Flooding from the Meramec River forced the owner of Covered Bridge RV Park and Storage in Fenton to close through the weekend.
“We’re missing out on some money but we’ll manage. We’re just trying to do the best we can to help these people find somewhere to go for now," said Phil Tracy, owner of the campsite.
He told the roughly 20 campers with RVs parked on the campsite they needed to leave.
“You’re basically kicking people out of their homes. You don’t even want to tell someone they have to leave their home," said Tracy.
One of those campers was Vicki Doty. She and her husband moved there last summer.
“I think we’re gonna stay and see what happens to us, but there are people who stay right here who flood," said Doty.
Flooding has also forced Alton Marina to shut down for the next week.
“We love the people down here and it’s just real sad when you don’t get to throw that big kick off party," said the marina's manager Karen Baker-Brncic.
Baker-Brncic says crews just finished cleaning the Marina from the last flood and had reopened Monday only having to close once again Thursday. This is the first time in the 12 years she has managed the marina that it will be closed on Memorial Day weekend.
“Mother nature and old man river, they need to get their act together," said Baker-Brncic.
News 4 also reached out to other popular campsites. Meramec Caverns says it will remain open throughout the weekend; however, it did have to cancel canoes, float trips and river boat rides because of flooding.
370 Lakeside Park and RV Campground in St. Peters also says it will be closed for Memorial Day weekend. A spokesperson for the city says the park closed at the beginning of May and has yet to reopen.
