ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Flooding has forced the Argosy Casino in Alton closed.
The casino was closed at 4 a.m. Friday due to flooding on the Mississippi River.
"Extensive rains and elevated river levels have caused flooding conditions on roadways and limited access to our property. Our guests are encouraged to visit our other area properties - Hollywood St. Louis Casino & Hotel or River City Casino & Hotel which have not been impacted" said Steve Peate, Vice President and General Manager. “We will continue to work diligently to resume operations once we can ensure the safety of everyone traveling in the area.”
The casino isn’t expected to be closed for a prolonged period of time but they can’t predict when the river will recede enough to be able to reopen, according to a press release sent Thursday evening.
