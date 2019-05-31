ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Flooding has forced Amtrak service between St. Louis and Fort Worth to be suspended.
Amtrak Texas Eagle trains between the two cities are canceled through June 7 because flooding issues on the Union Pacific Railroad network has resulted in diverted freight train traffic.
According to Amtrak, no substitute transportation is available through the service suspension area other than the scheduled Trinity Railway Express commuter train service between Fort Worth and Dallas.
Amtrak is urging anyone who is planning to travel with them to check their train status before departing.
