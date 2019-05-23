ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Flooding concerns are forcing roads to close across the St. Louis area.
Both directions of Interstate 55 near Loughborough were closed around 4:30 a.m. According to News 4's Alyssa Toomey, both directions reopened to traffic by 5:50 a.m.
Just before 5:30 a.m., MoDOT announced that both lanes of Interstate 55 near Union were closed. News 4 Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger said those lanes reopened before 6 a.m.
In addition, there are flooding concerns are on Route 141 at Interstate 44 and on Route 109 near Clayton Road, north of Highway 100.
Around 5:30 a.m., police in Sunset Hills said W. Watson road was closed between MO 30 and Weber Hill Road because of flash flooding.
