GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Mississippi River will reach the highest levels since the Flood of 1993 in Grafton and business owners packed up to prevent damage.
“We’re pretty flood proof, we put the doors up and become part of the river,” said Peter Allen at The Loading Dock in Grafton.
The business spent 12 hours packing up the popular restaurant and music venue. They expect to have up to three feet of water inside the bar area by the time the river crests. The Mississippi in Grafton is expected to crest on Monday at 32 feet.
Main Street is already closed in places and many routes into Grafton are closed.
The only way in and out is Route 3 from the north.
“When the signs say closed to local traffic, we really mean to local traffic only because cars going through it, send wake into homes and businesses causing additional damage. In the previous floods, we had people ignore the barricades and there were a couple of water rescues that had to be made,” said Mayor Rick Eberlin.
Eberlin said the financial impact from so many businesses closing for the flood will be devastating. Grafton's economy depends heavily on retail and tourism, and Mother's Day weekend, which is next weekend is usually a major revenue driver.
It may not be until the end of May that businesses can open their doors and operate as normal.
To make matters worse, the floodwaters rose much faster than predicted.
"We were about two days ahead of what the forecast was," Eberlin said. "So looking at the initial forecast, people were thinking 'Hey I can wait until Saturday.' Then all of a sudden you're scrapping to get people together, to get out."
