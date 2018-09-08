ILLINOIS (KMOV.com)-- The remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon produced heavy rainfall across the Metro East causing several roadways to wash out.
According to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, nearly 700 calls flooded into the emergency lines Saturday.
Mount Vernon resident William Simmons captured local police rescuing a family from waist deep water.
Although most of the #rain has moved out of the area, the intense downpour left areas like Mt. Vernon, #Illinois flooded. A News 4 viewer captured this water rescue yesterday #stlwx pic.twitter.com/8kMBs218y7— KMOV (@KMOV) September 8, 2018
Fire officials told News 4 that at least 12 people were rescued, including a pregnant woman, and estimated that five homes were evacuated.
"If you pull up to some water on the roadway and you've got to think is it too deep? Turn around go the other way because we're seeing way too many of these incidents," said St. Clair County EMA Director Herb Simmons.
Simmons warns drivers to turn around when approaching water on roadways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.