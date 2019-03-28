ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- City and State leaders continue watching the water levels as the river rises.
In downtown St. Louis, flood walls are going up as the threat of rising water is still being watched. Flooding along the Mississippi River below the Arch grounds have forced crews to take action.
“Right now we have 11 of the 24 flood gates closed and in place,” said St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson. “We’re looking at flood stage under 35 feet, it’s weather dependent. Really depends on how much it rains upstream than even right here.”
Wednesday, St. Louis City crews began putting up the flood walls and finished Thursday morning.
