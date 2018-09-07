Saturday Night: Low 61. Showers likely. Up to an additional .25" is possible. No add'l flash flooding is expected. Breezy north wind 10-25 mph.
Sunday: High 69. Cloudy, but no heavy rain. Some drizzle or a spot shower through about 1pm. Otherwise, cooler, less humid and cloudy.
Monday: Low 57/High 77. Sunny and dry. Winds NW 3-6 mph.
