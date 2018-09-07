Saturday Night: Low 61.  Showers likely. Up to an additional .25" is possible.  No add'l flash flooding is expected.  Breezy north wind 10-25 mph. 

Sunday: High 69. Cloudy, but no heavy rain. Some drizzle or a spot shower through about 1pm. Otherwise, cooler, less humid and cloudy.

Monday:  Low 57/High 77.  Sunny and dry.  Winds NW 3-6 mph.

