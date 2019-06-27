ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With floodwaters receding, flood damaged cars are showing up online and at auctions.
News 4 Investigates' Chris Nagus bought a 2006 Porsche in Columbia, Mo, and brought it to a dealer in Troy, Mo. The car had been flooded, the electric panel did not work, and the car was unable to start.
Experts say some dealers buy vehicles, like the Porsche, clean them up and re-sell them.
The long-term effects of water damage can haunt buyers. Jim Butler Auto Group said water damage can be hard to detect, but it is something they look for during inspections.
One way to tell if a car has flood damage is dirt and soot under the hood, rust where it should not be, unusual smells, and any waterlines throughout the car, specifically on the seat belt.
How does water damage affect a car?
"Mostly it's going to be electrical. So, if a car sits in flood waters, in dirty water it's going to start corroding the connection in the electronic boxes, so chances are it may not show up right away but it could show up six months from now," said Brad Sowers, President of Jim Butler Auto Group. "All of a sudden your lights aren't working, all of a sudden your break lights aren't working, all of a sudden the car doesn't start properly."
Carfax offers a free flood damage check and car history reports, so that customers can do their homework before buying a used car.
