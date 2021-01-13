ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Sometimes your pet bird just needs some "me time."
St. Charles County police learned that last week when the encountered a giant ostrich wandering the streets of New Melle.
The bird, named Clyde, was spotted taking an unsupervised walk through his neighborhood, taking in the sights and sounds of a winter day.
Officers found Clyde back home without and trouble, and the residents of his neighborhood got a once-in-a-lifetime story.
