ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A flight that took off from St. Louis this morning had to make an emergency landing.
A SkyWest CRJ900 aircraft, operating for Delta, took off from Lambert International Airport around 6 a.m. Thursday and was heading to Minneapolis-St. Paul. According to Rochester International Airport, the flight made an emergency landing around 7:20 a.m.
The reason for the emergency landing has not been disclosed.
According to Rochester International Airport, the plane landed safely and none of the 39 passengers nor four crew members required medical attention.
