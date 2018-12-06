SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Kids in need in the Sullivan area will get to see flight paramedics and receive new items this weekend.
The Arch Air Medical helicopter team in Sullivan is hosting a toy drive to support 400 kids on Sunday, December 9.
The team is collecting toys and new clothes for children of the Franklin County Department of Child Protective Services. The team will be at the Sullivan WalMart from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
“We are all about community and we want our community to know we are here for them, like they are here for us, so we wanted to show their support,” flight paramedic Tony Timpe said. So we wanted to provide the help for the people who need it the most this holiday season.”
Children will see helicopters, fire trucks and witness a float parade.
