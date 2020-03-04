ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An American Airlines flight going from Chicago to Dallas was diverted to St. Louis due to an unruly passenger tried to open the door mid-flight, a witness said.
A witness tweeted out video saying the passenger tried to open the door during the flight.
Law enforcement escorted the passenger off the flight.
American Airlines flight 2300 made an emergency landing at Lambert Airport Tuesday evening. The flight resumed and eventually landed in Dallas around 12:40 a.m.
The name of the passenger has not been released.
Breaking: on @AmericanAir flight #2300, a passenger tried to open the door on the flight from ORD to DFW. The flight was diverted to St. Louis. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/jthJSoVuIY— KingFazir🤴🏽 (@KingFazir) March 4, 2020
