ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police officers in Arnold arrested a suspect after a police pursuit ended in a crash Wednesday evening, shortly before 8 p.m.
According to investigators, the 34-year-old suspect had crashed his 2008 Nissan Altima into a police car, then fled, before eventually crashing into two cars at Highway 141 and Ridgewood School Road.
At one point during the pursuit, the fleeing car drove down Harper Lane and into the parking lot of Ridgeview Middle School. A team with a Jefferson County Youth Association football team had just finished a practice at the school and players and parents were walking to their cars in the parking lot.
"As soon as I realized somebody was being chased the only thing going through my mind is if you're dumb enough to run from the cops there's a good chance you might have a weapon," said Mike Anderson, a parent and assistant football coach.
Anderson said he didn't know if the fleeing suspect would drive at the children or stop and shoot at police. He said he grabbed his wife and kids and got behind a vehicle and shouted for everyone else to do the same. He credits his military training for his quick reaction to the potential threat.
"Everybody in the military's trained to look out for whoever is on your left and right and react as soon as possible, to danger," said Anderson.
It's unclear if the driver saw the children or realized the parking lot was a dead end, but the car turned around and drove away before reaching the players and parents.
Moments later the car drove into the intersection of Ridgewood School Road and Highway 141 and crashed.
"One of the kids after said, 'Hey, how did dad know to react so quickly?'" And my wife said, 'Ah, thank the military.' And when we got home our 4-year-old got out of the van and put her hands together like she was praying and said 'Thank you military.'"
A 78-year old woman and a 59-year old women were seriously hurt in the crash caused by the suspect.
