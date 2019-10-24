The Cardinals won't win the World Series this year, but several of their players still have a chance to take home some serious hardware.
Six Cardinals made the cut when Rawlings announced finalists for the 2019 Gold Glove Awards Thursday: Jack Flaherty, Yadier Molina, Paul Goldschmidt, Kolten Wong, Paul DeJong and Harrison Bader.
St. Louis' six finalists led the way as the most across all MLB teams, which is hardly a surprise given the Cardinals defensive renaissance this season.
In 2018, the Cardinals boasted two finalists and one Gold Glove winner, but their defense across the board was lacking as a team. St. Louis ranked as the worst defensive team in MLB that year, posting a league-most 133 errors.
This season was a complete turnaround in the field.
As a team, the Cardinals trimmed their error total to just 66 on the season, which ranked as the best in MLB. A true worst-to-first story for the Cardinals defensively.
A big part of that was the addition of four-time Gold Glover Paul Goldschmidt at first base. His presence allowed everyone else to fall naturally into place across the infield as the Cardinals defense helped its pitching staff earn the second-best ERA in the National League at 3.80 this season. It's fitting that Goldy earns his shot at his fifth Gold Glove as a finalist this season.
Obviously another major contributor to that statistic is the Cardinals constant behind the plate. As a finalist once again this season, Yadier Molina is seeking to enter double digits with his tenth Gold Glove; he took home his ninth award in 2018. Ivan Rodriguez holds the all-time record for catchers with 13.
The Cardinals boast both members of its middle infield as Gold Glove finalists this season, as Wong and DeJong are recognized for comprising what those in St. Louis believe is the league's best double play combo. Both players are seeking their first-career Gold Glove.
At second base, Wong was a finalist for the award last season, but he lost out to DJ LeMahieu. With LeMahieu now with the Yankees of the American League, the hardware will go to somebody new this season.
It's pretty clear to Cardinals fans—and, well, other humans with eyes—that Wong should be that person.
GIVE HIM THE GOLD GLOVE!!!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/YBYO0yY27s— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 23, 2019
Wong should be the favorite for the award in a group of finalists that also includes Atlanta's Ozzie Albies and Pittsburgh's Adam Frazier.
Jack Flaherty came through with an otherworldly second half on the mound. Though he probably won't win a Cy Young this season because of his decidedly average numbers in the first half, it's nice to see some aspect of his performance in 2019 recognized as he becomes a Gold Glove finalist for the first time of his career.
The last finalist revealed for the Cardinals was Harrison Bader, whose defensive metrics have been off-the-charts since he entered the league. Last season, Bader didn't quite have enough playing time in center field to merit consideration as a finalist for the award. This time around, he gets the nod as his resume boasts the most 5-star catches among National League outfielders, according to Statcast catch probability.
