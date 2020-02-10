ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--- In celebration of Spring Training, the Cardinals will hold a flash sale for fans Tuesday.
Starting 10 a.m., fans can buy tickets for $6 during a 12-hour sale for any Monday through Thursday game. The tickets will be pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash that can be used at concessions or merchandise inside Busch Stadium.
Games available in the sale are the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington National, Atlanta Braves, and the Kansas City Royals.
For more information, click here.
