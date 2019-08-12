GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Cars were seen in rising water in Granite City Monday morning.
Following heavy rain and flash flooding prior to the morning commute, the Powerhouse Skzyoom4 went over an area at 20th near Madison and saw multiple cars in high water. At least a dozen cars were stranded in the water.
One of the cars, which appeared to be a taxi, had the driver sitting on the roof at the time.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.