ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- As the heavy rain poured in St. Louis County, many roads and schools closed due to flooding.
ROADS CLOSED
Emergency crews shut down Rte. 141 at Interstate 44 in Fenton around 6:30 a.m. due to the rising water. Crews reopened all lanes of Rte. 141 just past 11:45 a.m.
Lanes were also closed between Antire and Route 141 due to flooding. Around 9: 00 a.m., westbound lanes of the interstate were also closed at Big Bend due to a rollover crash.
The Sunset Hills Police Department closed West Watson Road from Rott Road to Highway 30 due to flooding, but it has been reopened as of 12:30 p.m.
The Missouri Department of Transportation reported Highway TT near Highway 94 in Dutzow is closed in both directions due to flooding.
In St. Charles County, a section of Femme Osage Creek Road between Cappeln Osage and Beck-Joerling Road was shut down after the road was washed out.
The St. Charles County Highway Department said they expect repairs to the roads will take several days after the water recedes. Barricades have been place at Route F near Defiance Road was closed due to flash flooding following the overnight's storms.
According to Eureka Fire, Fox Creek just west of Six Flags has closed. The department said this is a well-traveled road between Highway 100 and Highway 50.
Emergency crews rushed to Puellman Road in Wildwood after a report of a man stranded on top of his pickup truck in the flood waters.
In addition, Highway 109 from Eureka and Wildwood was shut down due to the flooding.
It appeared that a majority of the roads reopened before 11 a.m.
SCHOOLS CLOSED
Students at La Salle Middle School were heading to class this morning when their school bus had to stop in its tracks.
A parent told News 4 his son was stuck on the school bus near Blevins Elementary School. Just past 7:30 a.m., students were beginning to be taken back to their homes.
The Rockwood School District later confirmed all classes were canceled for the day. Superintendent Dr. Mark Miles said his office had 30 minutes to asses the flooding problem and make a decision. He said the choice to cancel classes was the safest at the time and he thanked everyone involved for their patience. He also said that there were instances where parents and children got on buses for safety as water continued rising on Highway 109.
Dr. Miles said there is no water in any of the schools but some of the athletic fields at Eureka High School were flooded. It is unknown when the fields will be playable again.
The School District of Washington also canceled classes for the day. The district announced that reports of significant flash flooding in Marthasville and Augusta caused roads to be impassable.
According to the School District of Washington, the conditions caused limited or no bus service and employee routes to the school had to be delayed, which is why the decision was made to cancel classes.
