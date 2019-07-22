ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Flash flooding Monday morning caused problems for some drivers.
6 a.m.
According to the Union Police Department, St. Andrews and Denmark Road was closed due to the water on the roadway.
Police in Ellisville said that one lane in both directions in the 200 block of Old State Road was closed due to flooding.
Chesterfield police said they are monitoring high water on the eastbound direction of the Boone Bridge. The roadway is still open but drivers are being urged to proceed slowly and with caution.
5:15 a.m.
In Eureka, there was a report of flooding near Main Street. When a News 4 This Morning photographer went to the area around 5:15 a.m., a car was found in high water.
According to an official with Eureka EMS, high water was in the area because the drainage system couldn't handle all the water that was coming down at one time.
5 a.m.
The flooding forced westbound Interstate 64 to close at Hampton for around 45 minutes starting at 5 a.m.
In St. Charles, a crash was reported on westbound Interstate 64 near Highway 94 around 5:30 a.m.
Turn on News 4 This Morning for the latest information on the road closures and rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.