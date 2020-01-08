ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Flames were seen on the roof of Hillside Animal Hospital Wednesday morning.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the hospital in the 5300 block of Manchester Avenue shortly after 6:45 a.m., at which time flames were seen on the roof. Shortly after, the flames were extinguished and firefighters were seen on the roof.
Early reports state that a heating unit on the building had caught fire.
It is currently unknown if any animals were inside the building at the time of the fire.
