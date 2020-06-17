LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMOV.om) – Flames ripped through a large condominium building at the Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday night.
The building was occupied when the fire broke out at the Emerald Bay Condominiums around 7:30 p.m. The condominiums are located at the 14-mile marker of the lake.
More than half a dozen fire departments were called to assist in battling the blaze.
There were no reports of injuries.
The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
