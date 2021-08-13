KANSAS CITY (KMOV.com) — Ahead of their mid-week series in Pittsburgh Tuesday, the Cardinals offered some concrete details on the return of their ace to the starting rotation.
Though Jack Flaherty originally expected the timeline for his recovery from an oblique injury to land him back on the mound for a start at PNC Park this week, reports out of Pittsburgh Tuesday afternoon indicates that Flaherty's return will instead come Friday against the Royals. Friday, the Cards confirmed he would start Friday night.
Because that series is on the road in Kansas City, Flaherty will have the luxury of focusing only on his pitching in his first game back—with the DH in play in an American League ballpark, he won't need to bat for himself.
To make room for their ace, the Redbirds placed starter Wade LeBlanc on the 10-day IL. LeBlanc left Thursday afternoon's game in Pittsburgh after two innings. As a Cardinal in 2021, LeBlanc has made eight starts and 12 appearances, posting an 0-2 record with a 3.61 ERA.
The 25-year-old starter had been enjoying a successful season before an oblique injury on May 31 took him out of action for more than two months. For the season, Flaherty boasts an 8-1 record and a 2.90 ERA in 11 starts. Flaherty will slide into the rotation spot of left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim, who was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation earlier this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.