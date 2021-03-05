WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (KMOV.com) — The modified schedule for Grapefruit League play this spring has sent several Cardinals pitchers to the back fields to hone their craft as they continue to build up for the season.
Though the action is out of sight of the main stage in the stadiums, the work is just as important for players preparing diligently to be ready to roll by April 1. On Friday, Jack Flaherty was a notable name competing outside the view of television cameras or public address announcers. Alongside a fraction of the Cardinals spring training roster, he started a ‘B-game’ against the Astros at Houston’s complex at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches Friday afternoon.
On the strength of an Edmundo Sosa homer, the Cardinals won the game. Perhaps most important, though, was the progress made by Flaherty following a disappointing spring debut.
“Very favorable,” Shildt said of his impressions of Flaherty in his first outing since Sunday’s Grapefruit League opener. Flaherty struggled that day, but bounced back with an effort more representative showing Friday. “Everything was a lot crisper. Fastball had some good life to it, getting it by guys. Slider on the plate more, break out of the hand better.”
Though Shildt acknowledged Flaherty had another inning ‘rolled over’ in this start, that decision was more a function of giving him the opportunity to have more spring experience with getting up-and-down to better simulate a regular season pitching environment. The lack of quality contact achieved by opposing hitters satisfied the Cardinals manager.
“He gave up some soft contact,” Shildt said. “A four or five-hopper found a way in the middle of the field. Had a ball that was a non-play and then another three-hopper that found a way between first and second. But overall, Jack was sharp. Controlled counts better. You know, Jack’s a perfectionist so he wants to be better, but I was encouraged by the outing.”
Gant to face several Nationals thumpers Friday
John Gant will start for the Cardinals Friday night against the Nationals in Grapefruit League play. As he seeks to prove himself in the team’s starting rotation competition, Gant will face a slew of Nationals regulars at the top of their lineup. Trea Turner, Starlin Castro, Juan Soto and Josh Bell will be worthy top-four hitters to test Gant’s stuff at this point in the spring.
“That's good. We’re happy about that,” Shildt said of Washington throwing out some of their better hitters for Friday's lineup. As for what he wants to see out of the 28-year-old right-hander, Shildt offered the buzzword that the Cardinals regularly expect from their pitchers.
“Efficiency. Just like we ask all our starters,” Shildt said. “You know, Johnny's got weapons. He’s got good life on his fastball, which he commands. Then a nice breaking ball with some good depth to it, and he's done a nice changeup. So he’s got weapons against right and left. He’s going to be efficient and work to control counts, which will allow him to get to the three innings that we’ve got penciled in.”
Cardinals tonight against Mex Scherzer (hey cool!) and the Natitudes:Edman 4Carp DHArenado 5DeJong 6Carlson 8Kniz 2Dean-0 7Nogowski 3Thomas 9Gant 1— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) March 5, 2021
